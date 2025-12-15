Employment in the broad public sector in Cyprus stood at 74,431 in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.8 per cent year-on-year, according to figures released on Monday by the statistical service (Cystat).

Of the total, 69,346 people were employed in general government and 5,085 in publicly owned enterprises and companies.

Within general government, employment comprised 52,879 people in central government, 10,429 in non-profit organisations and 6,038 in local authorities.

Compared with the same quarter of 2024, employment in the broad public sector increased by 1,294 people, representing a rise of 1.8 per cent.

Central government added 643 jobs, an increase of 1 per cent, while local authorities expanded by 550 people, up 10 per cent. Publicly owned enterprises and companies also recorded a rise of 101 jobs, 2 per cent.

Cystat said the increase in local authority employment was mainly driven by the continued expansion of district local government organisations, where staffing rose by 347 people, a jump of 40.9 per cent year on year.

On a quarterly basis, however, total employment in the broad public sector fell by 2,883 people, 3.7 per cent, compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Local authorities grew by 156 jobs, an increase of 2.7 per cent, while publicly owned enterprises and companies added 46 positions, up 0.9 per cent.

Central government, by contrast, shed 3,085 jobs, a decline of 4.6 per cent.

According to Cystat, this drop mainly reflected a reduction in employees on fixed-term contracts in the educational service.