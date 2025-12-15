A violent incident that took place on Saturday at Nicosia general hospital, was condemned by the nursing and radiology branches of the Pasydy civil servants union on Monday.

The incident occurred in the hospital’s MRI department when a patient became upset during a scan.

Radiology staff told police that the radiologist observed the patient moving inside the scanner.

The movement made it difficult to complete the examination.

Staff say the radiologist asked the patient to remain still and then went to leave the scanner room, when the patient continued to move. The patient is reported to have started shouting and swearing and began throwing equipment on the floor.

The situation escalated when the patient allegedly assaulted and punched the radiologist. A nurse, who approached to help, was also struck.

Pasydy said the attack, which endangered the physical safety of staff, highlights the risks that health workers face while carrying out their duties.

It called on all parties involved to take staff safety seriously.

The union also expressed sympathy and support for the workers who were attacked and urged measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

The incident has been reported to the police, but no arrests have been made.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the police investigation is expected to completed soon.

He added that, if necessary, patients can be arrested even while hospitalised, noting that relevant laws have recently been strengthened.

Charilaou described the incident as particularly worrying, adding that healthcare workers “are there to help” and should not be subjected to violence, threats, or abuse while at work.

He also said that if patients are known to have a problem with MRI machines and claustrophobia, measures can be taken.