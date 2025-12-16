Christmas is the season that reminds us that the greatest value lies in giving. With this in mind, Alpha Bank Cyprus continues to support those in need this year as well, participating once again in the Pancyprian Volunteer Coordinating Council’s “Adopt a Family for Christmas” campaign.



This year, the Bank chose to give its participation an even more human dimension by calling on its staff to take an active role in collecting essential items, food and products for vulnerable families. From mid-November to mid-December, the people of Alpha Bank Cyprus came together for a common cause, aiming to offer relief, joy and hope to families in need.



The initiative was implemented at the Bank’s Headquarters and the Spyros Kyprianou Avenue building in Nicosia, with the participation of the Branch Network across all provinces. The response from the staff was touching, transforming the simple act of giving into a collective experience of humanity and solidarity.



“Holidays truly gain meaning when we share,” said Elena Constantinou-Riri, Director of the Marketing and Public Relations Department at Alpha Bank Cyprus. “And every time our staff responds with so much love and willingness, it reminds us that the power of ‘TOGETHER’ is not just a slogan, it’s the way we choose to stand by society. This Christmas, Alpha Bank Cyprus offered more than just essentials; they offered hope.”



Through initiatives like this, Alpha Bank Cyprus continues to demonstrate that banking responsibility is also a human matter. Because when actions are accompanied by love, they can change lives and make a difference where it matters most.