British bases police will intensify road patrols across eastern and western “hotspot” areas in the coming weeks to ensure driver safety during the holiday period.

The visible increase aims to protect road users, not curb holiday enjoyment, stressed Dhekelia deputy divisional commander Marcos Petrou.

“We understand that people are out and about more over the Christmas and new year period and we want everyone to have a wonderful time with friends and family,” he explained, “but we are also urging people to be safe when on the roads and return home safely.”

Petrou advised partygoers to stay sensible amid holiday drinking, to opt for a designated driver, leave the car behind, or take a taxi instead.

“Drinking and drug driving can cause serious injury, or even death and we can’t allow that to happen. If you are caught, you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he warned.

Petrou also stressed locking homes securely, minding doors and windows, as Christmas draws opportunistic thieves.

“Thieves know that apart from the usual valuables, this period houses contain presents, sometimes very expensive ones, so they may see it as an opportunity to try and break-in and steal,” he said.

“By taking some simple steps, you can avoid such a devastating thing happening.”