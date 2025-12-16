The cabinet on Tuesday approved a new social welfare deputy ministry initiative giving work-capable Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) recipients opportunities to gain professional experience.

According to the deputy ministry, the plan aims to activate work-capable GMI beneficiaries by offering community service opportunities in the public sector, wider public institutions and local government authorities.

Through this experience, participants can develop professional skills, improve employability, integrate into the labour market and reduce their reliance on benefits.

This action is part of broader efforts to support the integration of GMI beneficiaries, under which more than 3,500 recipients have, since 2024, been referred to training, education and skills development programmes or integrated into the labour market in collaboration with public employment and training agencies.