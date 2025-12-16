Ludus success puts Cyprus mobile gaming on global map

Cyprus-based mobile game developer Top App Games Ltd announced on Tuesday that its hit title Ludus: Merge Arena has surpassed 8 million installs worldwide, underscoring the island’s growing role in the international gaming industry.

The company explained that the success of Ludus: Merge Arena reflects sustained investment in gameplay updates, strategic collaborations and close engagement with its global player community.

“Reaching 8 million installs worldwide is a milestone that reflects the hard work of our team and the passion of our community,” said Vladimir Markov, CEO of Top App Games Ltd.

“We’re excited to continue expanding the Ludus universe with new collaborations and innovative gameplay features,” he added.

“Ludus’ performance demonstrates the strong global appetite for innovative and strategic mobile gaming,” said Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of Utmost Games and an investor in the company.

“We’re proud to support its next stage of growth and the future projects of Top App Games,” he added.

The company said one of the highlights of 2025 was a series of strategic collaborations that helped strengthen the game’s international appeal.

In September, Ludus: Merge Arena introduced a crossover event featuring two heroes from Warcrow, the fantasy miniature wargame by Corvus Belli, allowing players to unlock Verena of Aurtigard, a high priestess and defensive support mage, alongside Uruk, a hybrid mage-warrior predator.

Another major collaboration followed in October, when MMA fighter Alexander “Drago” Volkov, ranked number 2 in the heavyweight division, appeared as a playable hero during a special in-game event held from October 22 to October 27.

The event was timed to coincide with Volkov’s UFC 321 fight against Jailton Almeida on October 25.

Top App Games also focused on expanding its global community throughout the year, with initiatives aimed at content creators and alternative app distribution platforms.

In July, the company launched a Creator Programme in partnership with Keymailer, a leading portal that connects game influencers and promoters, offering rewards to creators who stream or share Ludus gameplay on Twitch and YouTube.

In October, Top App Games partnered with Aptoide, one of the world’s largest alternative Android app stores, making Ludus officially available through the Aptoide App Store, Aptoide Games and Games Hub.

Gameplay development remained a priority, with a major update released in March introducing Clan Wars, a significant expansion of the game’s clan mechanics.

The recurring Clan Wars event allows clans to compete for positions on the Global Leaderboard while earning in-game rewards.