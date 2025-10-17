MMA star Volkov joins Ludus: Merge Arena as hero card

Top App Games, a Cyprus-based company specialising in mobile game development, has announced a special in-game collaboration between its popular strategy title, Ludus: Merge Arena and MMA fighter Alexander Volkov.

The announcement comes just days before Volkov enters the octagon at UFC 321. The new character will officially launch in-game on October 22.

The collaboration features Volkov as a fully playable, limited-time hero card in Ludus, with the design incorporating input from the athlete himself.

The character is distinguished by a fiery visual frame, a glowing crown, and a powerful astral buff that remains active for 100 days, significantly boosting his battlefield performance.

According to the company, Volkov’s in-game version also includes a signature tactical ability that mirrors his real-life fighting style, offering a balanced blend of high-impact strikes and endurance.

The design positions him as one of the most formidable fighters available in Ludus: Merge Arena.

The campaign will start on October 22 at 08:00 GMT and run for 5 days and 16 hours, concluding on October 27 at 24:00 GMT.

This unique partnership coincides with Volkov’s upcoming appearance at UFC 321, where he is set to compete in Abu Dhabi.

Fans will have the simultaneous opportunity to watch him fight live and play as his digital counterpart in Ludus, creating a double feature for his followers this October.

“Seeing my digital self in Ludus: Merge Arena is so exciting,” Alexander Volkov said.

“The developers did an incredible job – my character really feels like me, from the way I move to the way I think,” he added. “I can’t wait for players to jump in and start battling.”

Vladimir Markov, CEO of Top App Games, welcomed the partnership, stating that “Alexander Volkov brings real fighting spirit to Ludus: Merge Arena“.

“By combining MMA power with Ludus strategy, players can step into the arena and experience the adrenaline and focus that fighters bring to the octagon,” he stated.

To mark the collaboration, the company continued, Volkov is launching the #LudusXDrago challenge, a global call for fans to demonstrate how they “train with Ludus.”

Participants are invited to post short workout videos while playing Ludus: Merge Arena on TikTok, Reels, or Shorts using the hashtag #LudusXDrago by October 20.

Volkov will personally select the winners, with prizes including a trip to Abu Dhabi and a UFC 321 ticket, an autographed glove, and 50 in-game hero rewards.

Top App Games Ltd., founded in 2024 and based in Cyprus, specialises in mobile game development and publishing, with a focus on strategy titles that combine real-time Player versus Player (PvP) dynamics with card-based RPG elements.