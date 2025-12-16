Cyprus stepped onto one of the world’s largest maritime stages this month, making its debut with a national pavilion at MARINTEC China 2025, as the government stepped up efforts to promote the country’s shipping and maritime technology sector internationally.

The Ministry of Energy, working with the Cyprus Trade Centre (CTC) in Beijing, coordinated the island’s first official participation in the biennial exhibition, which was held in Shanghai from first week of December and drew more than 2,200 exhibitors and over 80,000 visitors from around 100 countries.

The move forms part of a broader strategy by the ministry to strengthen the international footprint of Cypriot companies, encourage outward-looking business activity and support new partnerships across shipping, technology and innovation.

The national pavilion hosted representatives from the Deputy Ministry of Shipping alongside five Cyprus-based companies, Uniteam Marine, Intellar Innovative Solutions, Onetech Services, VenusHub and World Link Maritime Communications.

According to the announcement, the companies showcased solutions spanning ship management, technical and electromechanical services, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, IPTV and satellite communications.

Midway through the exhibition, a dedicated networking event was held at the pavilion, attended by Cyprus’ Ambassador to China, Koula Sofianou, providing a platform for contacts with industry participants and decision-makers from international markets.

Beyond scheduled meetings, exhibitors also held bilateral discussions with visiting delegations, including representatives from Yidu city in China’s Hubei province.

The organisers said that those exchanges have already generated initial cooperation proposals, reflecting growing interest in Cyprus’ maritime capabilities.

Throughout the four-day event, the Cypriot pavilion attracted strong visitor traffic, with companies and officials briefing international audiences on developments in shipping technology and on Cyprus’ position as a modern, reliable and competitive shipping hub.