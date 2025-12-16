Cyprus recorded strong growth in industrial production in October 2025, outperforming the euro area and EU averages, according to new figures released this week by Eurostat.

Eurostat reported that in October 2025, compared with September 2025, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 per cent in the euro area and by 0.3 per cent in the EU, marking an acceleration from September when production rose by 0.2 per cent and 1.0 per cent respectively.

On an annual basis, industrial production in October 2025 was 2.0 per cent higher in the euro area and 1.9 per cent higher in the EU compared with October 2024, signalling sustained recovery across most industrial sectors.

Cyprus stood out among member states, with industrial production rising by 3.3 per cent in October 2025 compared with September.

This follows even stronger growth of 4.2 per cent in September and a year-on-year increase of 2.8 per cent recorded in August 2025.

This performance placed Cyprus well above the euro area and EU monthly averages, underscoring the resilience of its industrial base during the latter part of 2025.

Within the euro area, Eurostat reported that monthly industrial production in October increased across all major groupings,.

Energy output rose by 1.1 per cent, durable consumer goods increased by 2.0 per cent, non-durable consumer goods by 1.2 per cent, capital goods by 0.5 per cent and intermediate goods by 0.3 per cent.

Across the EU as a whole, production also increased for most categories, with energy up by 1.0 per cent, durable consumer goods by 1.8 per cent, capital goods by 0.5 per cent and intermediate goods by 0.3 per cent, although non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.3 per cent.

At member state level, the highest monthly increases in industrial production in October were recorded in Ireland at 4.0 per cent, Luxembourg at 3.6 per cent and Croatia at 3.1 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were seen in Sweden, where production fell by 6.5 per cent, followed by Belgium with a decrease of 3.4 per cent and Denmark with a drop of 3.2 per cent.

Looking at annual developments, Eurostat said that in October 2025 compared with the same month of the previous year, industrial production in the euro area increased most sharply in energy, up by 4.5 per cent, and in non-durable consumer goods, which rose by 4.9 per cent.

Capital goods and intermediate goods in the euro area both increased by 0.5 per cent year on year, while durable consumer goods rose by 0.7 per cent.

In the EU, annual growth was also led by energy at 3.4 per cent and non-durable consumer goods at 4.4 per cent, with capital goods increasing by 1.1 per cent, intermediate goods by 0.5 per cent and durable consumer goods by 0.5 per cent.

The strongest annual increases among member states were recorded in Ireland and Latvia, both at 8.7 per cent, followed by Greece at 6.9 per cent and Sweden at 5.7 per cent.

In contrast, the largest annual declines were observed in Bulgaria, where industrial production fell by 7.6 per cent, Slovakia at 3.7 per cent and Hungary at 2.6 per cent.

Eurostat’s broader time series showed that industrial production in the euro area rose by 2.0 per cent in October 2025, following increases of 1.2 per cent in both September and August.

For the EU as a whole, production rose by 1.9 per cent in October, after gains of 2.0 per cent in September and 1.2 per cent in August.