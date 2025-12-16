Cyprus has renewed its collective agreement covering seafarers employed on Cyprus-flagged ships, with employers and unions signing a new three-year deal that aligns local maritime labour standards with international frameworks.

The agreement was signed this week by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), acting as the employers’ association, together with the two maritime unions, Sek and Peo.

It is also endorsed by the Employers and industrialists federation (Oev), according to a statement by the chamber.

Valid from January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2028, the renewed agreement follows international collective bargaining frameworks and recognised core labour standards.

As part of the renewal, wage scales and compensation levels, including payments linked to loss of life or disability, have been adjusted to reflect the newly agreed International Labour Organisation (ILO) minimum wage for able seafarers.

The chamber said the successful conclusion of the agreement reflects the strong tradition of cooperation and stable industrial relations within Cyprus’ maritime sector.

It added that continued dialogue between stakeholders supports a sustainable working environment for seafarers, while reinforcing the competitiveness of the Cypriot flag and the shipping sector’s broader contribution to the national economy.