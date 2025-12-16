Reservations at entertainment venues are rising ahead of Christmas and New Year, president of the Association of Entertainment Venue Owners (Osika), Neophytos Thrasyvoulou said on Tuesday.

He said restaurants and nightspots offer options for all budgets, both in the mountains and along the coast.

December reservations are expected to rise, as Cypriots often make last-minute bookings, Thrasyvoulou said.

Attendance at the centres in December has previously ranged between 40 and 50 per cent.

The association president pointed out that the tourist season, which ended in November, developed positively after a July turnaround, despite slow bookings early on.

August also saw more Cypriots staying on the island and visit local entertainment spots rather than travelling abroad.

Tourist numbers, especially in coastal areas like Famagusta and Paphos, have risen compared to previous years, which Thrasyvoulou describes as encouraging, marking the first significant steps toward extending the tourist season.