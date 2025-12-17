Over €57,000 in financial support was approved for professional fishermen by the Council of Ministers, the agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday.

The aid is part of three targeted measures to mitigate external pressures on professional fishing by offering them financial support, helping to sustain a sector vital to coastal communities and the local economy.

The aid covers cases of prolonged restrictions on access to traditional fishing grounds due to administrative measures and navigation bans, forcing fishermen to operate in more remote areas, with higher fuel costs and resulting income losses.

It also addresses additional operating costs from the mandatory use of electronic recording on fishing vessels, as well as the long-term impact of large energy infrastructure projects, such as the marine fuel loading and unloading dock in Vasilikos, which has restricted fishing grounds traditionally used by fishermen in the Zygi area.

The funds will be disbursed to beneficiaries before the end of the year.