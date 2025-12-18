Nicosia is getting ready for the ultimate running event, with the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon set to take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The capital is preparing to welcome runners and visitors to a major sporting event, full of excitement, energy and participation. This year’s event is growing and being revamped, with the clear ambition of establishing itself as the city’s major annual event.

By supporting the Capital’s Marathon, Bank of Cyprus is strengthening an institution that promotes health, well-being and collective participation, while at the same time enhancing the image of Nicosia as a city that can function as a centre of sports, culture and social cohesion. Its presence as the title sponsor marks a new chapter for the event, with an emphasis on cooperation, quality and sustainable development.

The Bank of Cyprus has always supported society and invested in activities that empower citizens, actively promoting the values of cooperation, solidarity and health. Through the Nicosia Marathon, it seeks to strengthen the local community by supporting an institution that brings together people of all ages and fitness levels, from experienced runners to families and organised groups.

At the same time, the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon is an open celebration for the entire city, offering the opportunity to participate in six different routes, but also to take to the capital’s streets as spectators and supporters. This reinforces the message that sport can be a lever for social participation, inspiration and positive change.

Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon: The Capital Race

The programme begins with the 42km route Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, the 21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan and the 10km Petrolina Energy Run. This is followed by the 5km Road Race and the 5km Cablenet Corporate Race, while the day ends with the 1km JOEY Kids Race for children.