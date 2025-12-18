Cyprus recorded the lowest annual inflation rate in the European Union in November 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, highlighting easing price pressures on the island at a time when inflation across the euro area remained broadly stable.

Eurostat said the euro area’s annual inflation rate stood at 2.1 per cent in November 2025, unchanged from October and slightly lower than the 2.2 per cent recorded a year earlier.

Across the European Union, annual inflation slowed to 2.4 per cent in November 2025, down from 2.5 per cent in October and matching the rate recorded in the same month of 2024.

Cyprus registered an annual inflation rate of just 0.1 per cent, the lowest among all EU member states, underscoring a sharp moderation in consumer price growth compared with the bloc as a whole.

France followed with an annual inflation rate of 0.8 per cent, while Italy recorded a rate of 1.1 per cent, placing both countries well below the EU average.

At the other end of the scale, Romania posted the highest annual inflation rate in the EU at 8.6 per cent, followed by Estonia at 4.7 per cent and Croatia at 4.3 per cent.

Compared with October 2025, Eurostat said annual inflation declined in twelve EU member states, remained unchanged in five and increased in ten, pointing to diverging price trends across the bloc.

Within the euro area, services continued to be the main driver of inflation in November 2025, contributing 1.58 percentage points to the overall annual rate.

Food, alcohol and tobacco added a further 0.46 percentage points to euro area inflation, while non-energy industrial goods contributed 0.14 percentage points.

Energy prices had a dampening effect on inflation, subtracting 0.04 percentage points from the annual euro area rate.

The data suggest that while inflationary pressures remain persistent in parts of the EU, price growth in Cyprus has eased markedly, offering some relief to households and businesses amid ongoing economic uncertainty.