The ENAVSMA Foundation organised a special Christmas evening filled with music, warmth and giving at the Athenaeum Ballroom of the Annabelle Hotel on December 13, 2025. Stars of the evening were Stavros Konstantinou, with his band and Liza Theofanous, who performed popular songs, to create an uplifting festive atmosphere.

The event’s proceeds were donated to support the ENAVSMA Foundation, which assists Cypriot students who wish to pursue postgraduate studies.

In his welcome address, the Foundation’s Vice President Leontios Tselepou thanked attendees, pointing out that ENAVSMA is celebrating its third anniversary this year and continuing with the same steadfast goal: to “ignite” the dreams of young people, supporting them in the next significant step of their academic and professional journey.

To date, the Foundation has offered 36 postgraduate scholarships on a pan-Cypriot basis, totalling over 180,000 euros. Tselepou extended special thanks to Eurobank for its long-standing support and the shared vision it has with the Foundation, aimed at highlighting the leaders and pioneers of tomorrow.

Thanks were also expressed to the current sponsors and supporters of the ENAVSMA Foundation: the coffee chain Kawakom’s as a scholarship sponsor, the G. Coffee Roastery. Charalambous & Ahmad Tea of Cyprus, Cyprofruits, IPH – Iakovos Fotiades Group of Companies, Aspris Quality Fruits and Vegetables, AKAVO Cosmetics, NetU, St. Mountains Ltd and Klinete. At the same time, he thanked the academic institutions European University Cyprus and CIM – Cyprus Business School for awarding scholarships.

Special mention was made of the Annabelle Hotel, which has been hosting numerous Foundation events free of charge since 2018, actively supporting its work and objectives. Special mention was also made of the Foundation’s strategic partner, the dairy industry Charalambides – Christis, as well as the campaign “We unite our voice for the children of Cyprus”, which was recently awarded by the Republic of Cyprus.

In closing, Tselepos thanked everyone involved in the evening, especially Konstantinou and his band, Theofanous, the Makarounas Winery for providing the wines, as well as Phyto Larkos.