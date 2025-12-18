Lordos Hotels expects an improvement in its financial performance in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to the Cyprus stock exchange (CSE) announcement on Thursday.

The group reported profit attributable to shareholders of €3.5 million in 2024, down from €3.9 million a year earlier.

However, results strengthened in the first half of 2025, with net profit of €605,800 compared with a loss of €236,800 in the same period last year.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to €438,300 from €73,900.

The recovery was supported by the reopening of the Lordos Beach Hotel, which had been closed in 2024 for renovations, leading to a 39 per cent increase in turnover.

In June, shareholders approved a dividend of €0.04 per share at the company’s annual general meeting, where management also outlined its new business plans.