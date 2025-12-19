In the festive spirit of the season, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in collaboration with the Co-Productions Group, organises the educational, creative workshop Painting and Oral Storytelling for families this Saturday at 11am, offering special moments for all ages.

The aim of the workshop is, through lively and engaging activities, to introduce children to the timeless values of Cyprus traditions related to Christmas, New Year, Epiphany, carols, bread-making and traditional Christmas flavours. Activities include creating a puzzle based on The Nativity by Greek painter Rallis Kopsidis, painting inspired by important works by Greek artists such as Fotis Kontoglou and Grammatopoulos, oral storytelling, and more.

The workshops are led by a team of facilitators (an actor, educator/musician, and art historian/workshop producer), using an Educational Workbook and Programme that includes experiential activities such as: painting, oral storytelling, theatrical dramatisation of the story of the Vasilopita, learning a Photo-Carol, and tasting the traditional Christmas bread Vasilis.

Depicting the Twelve Days of Christmas

Painting, oral storytelling and folklore workshop for families. December 20. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. In Greek. Free. Booking required. Tel: 22-128175