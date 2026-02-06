A 48-year-old Greek Cypriot already held on remand over January’s violent brawl and shooting in central Larnaca has been placed back into custody on Friday in connection with a separate series of offences allegedly committed in 2025.

The man, who remains detained at the central prisons, was remanded following new testimony gathered during an ongoing investigation into organised crime in Larnaca.

Police said the case concerns offences including kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, and causing serious bodily harm.

A second suspect, aged 27, was also arrested in connection with the same case, while a third individual is being sought.

Both detainees are expected to appear before court, with police requesting further detention orders.

As part of the investigation, Larnaca criminal investigation department (CID) carried out a search of a property linked to the 48-year-old, during which documents were seized for further examination.

Police said the offences under investigation were allegedly committed during last year and form part of a broader effort to dismantle organised crime networks operating in the city and province.

The development is linked to the wider probe into the violent confrontation that erupted on January 17 near Larnaca police headquarters on Grivas Digenis avenue, when shots were fired during a brawl involving multiple individuals and vehicles.

Several suspects have already been remanded in custody in that case, while others are still wanted.

Authorities have identified the 48-year-old as a key figure in the alleged syndicate controlling protection money at Larnaca nightclubs.

Police said the group, led by a 47-year-old prominent businessman, have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and drug trafficking for several years.