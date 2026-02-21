President Nikos Christodoulides firmly rejected the suggestion by UN Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin that substantive negotiations could be postponed until after June.

In an interview given on Saturday with Greek newspaper Ta Nea, he emphasised that neither Cyprus’ EU Council presidency nor upcoming parliamentary elections constitute obstacles to resuming talks.

“Let me remind you that during Ms Holguin’s last visit to Nicosia, I submitted a five-point proposal,” Christodoulides asserted, outlining a roadmap for negotiations.

“First, we should reaffirm the agreed basis for a solution, as in the joint statement of December 11, with explicit reference to political equality and Security Council resolutions,” he said.

“Second, the UN should record the convergences up to Crans Montana. Internal convergences would be communicated to the two communities and maintained; external ones shared with all five participants and preserved.”

“Third, the secretary-general should convene an expanded conference based on this document,” Christodoulides continued.

“Fourth, the resumption of substantive talks should be announced there.” He added, “Fifth, the opening of four roadblocks should be announced.”

Christodoulides stressed that the change in Turkish Cypriot leadership could facilitate a restart from the point where talks broke down at Crans Montana in 2017.

“The current unacceptable state of affairs cannot constitute the solution to the Cyprus problem,” he insisted.

On Greco-Turkish relations, Christodoulides underlined their potential positive impact on negotiations but noted limitations.

“Full normalisation of Greco-Turkish relations without the resolution of the Cyprus problem cannot occur, as the Greek government itself has repeatedly stated. Beyond that, any normalization in relations does not in any way negate Turkey’s obligations towards the European Union, including the need to restart talks.”

He also highlighted the significance of regional cooperation, remarking that the Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral remains active despite tensions in the Middle East.

The United States, he said, has expressed strong interest in supporting this collaboration.

Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou echoed Christodoulides’ position earlier this week, criticising the UN envoy’s approach for portraying both sides as equally responsible for delays.

He insisted that the obstacles are due to “the persistence of positions that undermine the agreed framework for a solution” and rejected the notion that elections or the EU Council presidency limit negotiation readiness.

Menelaou also highlighted ongoing issues with confidence-building measures, pointing to the Turkish Cypriot side’s refusal to implement agreed crossing points, including a UN proposal for Pyroi–Athienou, which the republic accepted in July.

Preparations continue for a scheduled meeting between Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on February 24.

Christodoulides reiterated that the resumption of negotiations remains his central focus.

“I am not distracted from the big goal. My main goal is the resumption of talks and that is where I am focusing all my efforts,” he affirmed.