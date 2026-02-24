Sheep and goat herders refuse to be used as scapegoats

Farmers in Cyprus have expressed grave concern over the foot-and-mouth outbreak, which they said could seriously affect the sector and subsequently the production of halloumi.

On Tuesday, the goat- and sheepherders’ coordinating committee said this was not the time to place blame, but for collective and coordinated action to stop the spread of the disease, which is threatening the livestock.

If a large part of livestock was lost, this would affect the commercial course of halloumi and disrupt the lives of farmers and those involved in the production and supply of the cheese, the committee explained.

It pointed out that responsibilities for the situation should be sought after the danger had passed.

The committee expressed hope that the Veterinary Services in cooperation with other authorities would make sure that a comprehensive, targeted and clear package of measures – based on EU regulations and experience – was implemented.

It added that the state had a duty to support those affected, both with financially and psychologically, based on the true value of each animal lost.

The committee deplored every form of negligence or conscious violation of the law which led to the spreading of the disease from the north to the south, and called for justice.

Furthermore, the committee said it was unacceptable for the farmers to blamed through the media and that they should not be used as scapegoats.

It called on all farmers to adhere to measures set by the Veterinary Services, including proper fences, disinfection of all vehicles and individuals entering and exiting a farm, the use of personal protective equipment by visitors, supplying farms with animal feed from approved sources, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting farms.

Farmers are also urged to notify the Veterinary Services if any disease is suspected.