A total of 1,650 kilograms of medals from three events organized by Limassol marathon organiser Eleven Blue Events will be handed to a local blacksmith in an attempt to reduce the environmental footprint of its events.

“The initiative is part of the broader context of the company’s social and environmental responsibility actions, aiming to reduce the environmental footprint of events and promote sustainable practices in sports,” Eleven Blue Events said.

The company said the project is intended to reinforce the circular economy, with a beneficial effect on both the environment and the local community.

The medals are from the three events XM Limassol Marathon, Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon and Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon.