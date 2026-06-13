Nicosia is set to welcome hundreds of European local authorities and urban practitioners as the 2026 URBACT City Festival takes place. Co-organised by the EU-funded programme URBACT* and the Municipality of Nicosia, the event will transform Eleftheria Square on September 29, into a ground of fruitful exploration, urban discussions and participatory happenings.

Across two days (September 29 and 30) municipalities, urban practitioners, researchers, policymakers and engaged citizens from across Europe will meet to exchange knowledge, showcase innovative practices and build meaningful collaborations around key urban challenges.

In the morning of September 29, a marketplace will be set up at Eleftheria Square between 9.30am and 12.30pm, composed of more than 300 representatives of municipalities that will present the actions they have put in place for climate action, participatory governance, local economy, social cohesion and urban planning.

Thematic sessions will follow in the afternoon, including two parallel sessions on nature-based solutions and local economy, as well as urban planning and greening urban economies. The event is bound to be an exciting networking opportunity for professionals, academics, students and those interested in urban planning as networking opportunities with over 300 municipal representatives and stakeholders will be offered.

2026 URBACT City Festival

European urban planning festival. September 29. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 9.30am-5pm. https://urbact.eu/