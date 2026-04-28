President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that Cyprus will continue to sign international agreements regardless of external criticism, stressing that the Republic acts as both an EU and UN member state with full sovereign rights.

As such, he said “it is time for everyone to realise that Cyprus is an EU member state, a UN state and will continue to sign agreements that highlight not only the international status of the republic but also address the challenges we have before us”.

He added that Cyprus participates in negotiations “in a dual capacity”, both as the de facto leader of the Greek Cypriot community and as the internationally recognised state authority on issues including guarantees.

The comments come amid renewed criticism from the north over Cyprus’ expanding defence and diplomatic partnerships, including a planned Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with France, which would allow French military personnel to be present on the island for operational and humanitarian purposes.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday lambasted recent agreements, including the one with France. In a social media post, he questioned whether a solution could be achieved while Turkish Cypriots are excluded from key decision-making processes.

“Does anyone really think a solution is possible on this island by ignoring the Turkish Cypriots?” he asked.

The north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Usteldescribed the arrangement as “extremely dangerous, provocative, and an unacceptable step”, arguing it could “seriously damage the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity on the island”.

He also said French involvement reflected what he called a broader disregard for Turkish Cypriot consent in decisions affecting the island’s security architecture.

The government has maintained that all agreements are conducted within the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and within its international obligations.

Christodoulides also said preparatory work is ongoing on the Cyprus issue at multiple levels and that the government is ready to respond at short notice.

“We are ready,” he said, adding that even if an invitation were issued “next week”, Cyprus would respond without delay.

He rejected claims linking domestic political cycles to the pace of diplomatic developments, including the end of Cyprus’ European Union Council presidency, saying such suggestions “have absolutely no correlation with the reality of negotiations”.

“If we go after June, the Turkish side is stalling so as to confirm its position,” he said, while reiterating that Cyprus remains ready to proceed if called upon.