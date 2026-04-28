An internal meeting on foot and mouth disease will be held later on Tuesday afternoon, President Nikos Christodoulides announced, as he reiterated his readiness to meet livestock farmers.

Speaking on his arrival at the annual general meeting of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV), the president said he was willing to engage directly with protesting farmers.

“I am ready to meet anyone who asks me,” he said, adding that no meeting had yet been arranged.

Christodoulides underlined the importance of strict adherence to health protocols, warning that violations were prolonging the crisis.

“The protocols must be followed. The reason we still have these problems is because some do not comply with them,” he said.

“As long as behaviours continue that fall outside the protocols applied in all countries, this problem will continue to affect all of us,” he added.

The president said he has been personally involved in handling the issue from the outset.

He also expressed the government’s support for livestock farmers, noting that current fiscal policy allows the state to respond effectively to the crisis.

“From the beginning, I said that as a government we stand by the livestock farmers, so that together we can address the challenges,” he said.

Christodoulides called for cooperation among all stakeholders, adding that the government remains in continuous contact with organised groups at all levels.

“What I call for publicly is cooperation. We are in constant contact with organised groups at all levels to jointly address this challenge,” he concluded.