Industry analysts at market intelligence firm Omdia presented new data at NEM Dubrovnik 2026, forecasting that streaming platform Netflix will reach nearly 400 million subscribers globally by the end of 2031.

This milestone would solidify the position of the firm as the world’s leading subscription streaming platform despite a broader trend of industry consolidation.

The research suggests that the next phase of the streaming wars will be defined by scale, profitability, and audience reach.

The platform is also expected to see its monthly audience size exceed one billion viewers by 2027.

The streaming market is entering a new phase in which scale and sustainability are becoming increasingly important, stated Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia.

Consolidation is likely to strengthen a number of competitors, but Netflix continues to benefit from a level of global reach and subscriber scale that remains difficult to replicate, added Rua Aguete.

Strategic mergers are set to play a pivotal role in this competitive environment as firms seek greater efficiency.

A potential combination of HBO Max and Paramount+ could attract approximately 175 million subscribers worldwide by 2031.

Such a merger would position the new entity among the five largest streaming platforms globally.

The proposed combination would benefit from significant audience overlap, with consumer research showing that 40 per cent of Paramount+ subscribers already hold subscriptions to HBO Max.

Meanwhile, YouTube continues to expand its influence across the broader video ecosystem, with forecasts suggesting it will reach 2.7 billion monthly active users in 2026.

“Competition is no longer limited to streamer versus streamer,” explained Rua Aguete.

“Netflix remains the dominant subscription streaming platform, while YouTube is becoming an influential force in television as it continues to attract audiences, creators and premium content,” added the head of media and entertainment.

Future growth in the sector will be shaped by further consolidation, the expansion of advertising-supported models, and innovative content bundling strategies.