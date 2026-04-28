Two defendants in a torture case linked to organised crime in Pyla are expected to state their pleas on May 14 after proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday before the Larnaca permanent criminal court.

The 48-year-old and 27-year-old appeared in court, where defence lawyers requested additional time, with the court setting the next hearing for mid-May.

Both face 16 common charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in a criminal syndicate, abduction, and acts intended to cause serious bodily harm.

Additional counts relate to common assault, stabbing, as well as possession and transportation of a firearm.

Prosecutors have also filed charges under legislation concerning torture and inhumane or degrading treatment.

In a related aspect of the case, the 48-year-old and another suspect still at large face additional charges connected to inciting the execution of a document.

The case concerns alleged offences committed during the summer of 2025 in Larnaca.

Police investigations intensified earlier this year following the arrest of the 48-year-old on February 6 in connection with a broader probe into violent incidents, including a shooting and brawl in the city on January 17.

Evidence presented in earlier proceedings includes video material recovered from mobile devices, which authorities are examining as part of a wider body of more than 3,000 files.

Prosecution allegations describe a pattern of sustained violence, with victims allegedly held against their will and subjected to repeated assaults in premises in Pyla.

The footage, referenced in court, is said to depict acts of physical abuse, threats and coercion linked to demands for money.

Authorities have indicated that additional suspects are being sought, with arrest warrants issued as part of the ongoing investigation.