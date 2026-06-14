A 23-year-old motorcyclist died following a road collision in Strovolos on Sunday, after his motorcycle struck the rear of a car on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue.

The victim was identified as Adeel Akhtar, 23, a Pakistani national residing in Cyprus.

Police said the collision occurred at approximately 12.10pm under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The motorcycle ridden by the 23-year-old collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman.

The force of the impact threw the motorcyclist onto the roadway, causing critical injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and transported the rider by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor shortly afterwards.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A five-year-old child travelling in the rear of the car, secured in a child safety seat, was also unharmed.

Police closed off part of the area while investigators carried out examinations at the scene and documented evidence relating to the circumstances of the collision.