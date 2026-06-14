Energy Minister Michael Damianos assured on Sunday that Cyprus has the support of the US in its energy projects, including hydrocarbon extraction, electricity interconnections and regional energy security initiatives.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the minister described the visit as a “big week of contacts”, during which discussions focused on energy developments in the Levant.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum and events organised by the Atlantic Council, and included talks with senior US officials, regional energy ministers and representatives of major energy companies.

Among those the minister met were US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, White House energy adviser Jarrod Agen and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Referring to a bilateral meeting with Wright held in Houston within the framework of the 3+1 cooperation format involving Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US, the minister said support was expressed for Cyprus’ wider energy agenda.

“It was reaffirmed that the energy plans of Cyprus are within the framework of cooperation, understanding and support from our partners in the region, Israel and Greece, but also with the support of the USA,” he said.

According to the minister, discussions covered “hydrocarbon extraction, electrical interconnections, so there is also support from the American side, including GSI, which is also the principle for IMEC,” he said.

He added that regional stability and cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel were also part of the discussions, with Washington continuing to support initiatives aimed at strengthening energy security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The minister said the support expressed by US officials should allow Cyprus to move ahead with its energy planning and development objectives.

Addressing criticism regarding agreements with hydrocarbon companies, he said the government is pursuing a more direct approach with operators active in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

“Regarding the financial aspect, Cyprus will not contribute a single cent, it will simply take its share of the extraction,” he said.

He added that Cyprus currently receives no revenue from natural gas resources and stressed the importance of proceeding with projects under conditions that safeguard national interests.

“We must proceed with extraction within reasonable limits and for the benefit of the Republic, taking into account all factors. We have American support and we must proceed,” he said.

The minister also drew attention to newly announced Eastern Mediterranean Energy Centre, describing it as an important platform for cooperation in education, training and technical expertise among participating countries and institutions.