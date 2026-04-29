Blue Limassol Forum 2026 to focus on integrated coastal governance models

Limassol Municipality and Frederick University’s Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce are co-organising the Blue Limassol Forum 2026, to be held on Friday, May 15, from 5.30-8pm, at Frederick University in Limassol (18, Mariou Agathagelou Str. Agios Georgios Havouzas).

Established in 2020, the Blue Limassol Forum has become a key platform for dialogue on coastal sustainability, reflecting Limassol’s strategic role as a leading shipping and coastal city in the Eastern Mediterranean.

This year’s theme, “From Commitment to Integrated Coastal Governance in Practice”, highlights the need to move from policy declarations towards practical, coordinated and inclusive approaches to managing coastal and marine environments. As coastal cities face — and cause — increasing pressures from climate change, maritime activity and pollution, the Forum will emphasise the importance of integrated governance models that balance development with environmental protection.

The event will feature welcome addresses by Mayor of Limassol, Yiannis Armeftis, and Rector of Frederick University, Prof. George Demosthenous, followed by a keynote speech by Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Marina Hadjimanolis.

Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and citizens, the Forum aims to foster collaboration and promote solutions that respond to local needs, enhance community wellbeing and strengthen the relationship between port, sea and city. The programme will include presentations on coastal governance and city-port integration, addressing topics such as stakeholder coordination in the blue economy, marine pollution monitoring and sustainable port operations, while also presenting the progress of the project for the introduction of on-shore power supply at the Port of Limassol.

A panel discussion will follow, focusing on shaping an integrated coastal governance model for Limassol. The discussion will be moderated by Dr Angelos Menelaou, Head of the Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce at Frederick University, featuring contributions from Mr Yiannis Armeftis, Mayor of Limassol; Mr Yiannis Tsouloftas, President of the Limassol District Local Government Organisation (EOA Lemesos); Ms Penelope Vasquez Hadjilyra, Architect and Mission Oriented Policies (MOPs) Advocate, Capt. Eugen-Henning Adami, Chairman of the Cyprus Foundation of the Sea (CyFOS); Dr Theodoulos Mesimeris, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry; and Dr Emmanouil Nikolaidis from Frederick University.

Presentations and discussions will be conducted in English.

Participation is free, however, registration is mandatory by completing this form by May 8, 2026.

For more information, contact Frederick University, Limassol, by:

Calling: +357 25 730975

Visiting the website

About Frederick University

Frederick University has been operating in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of nearly 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve the society through education, research, and social contribution to the broader community.

The University offers a broad range of academic programmes of study in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health and Education, and operates from two campuses, in Nicosia and in Limassol.

With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, it ranked among the top 301-400 universities globally, recognised as the top performing University in Cyprus for the third consecutive year.