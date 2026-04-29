The contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in the United Kingdom and its role in strengthening ties with Cyprus were highlighted at an event held at the UK Parliament on Wednesday, bringing together political, business and academic representatives.

Organised at the initiative of the UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council, the event focused on the community’s economic, social and cultural impact, as well as its function as a link between Whitehall and Nicosia.

Delivering the keynote address, Peter Drousiotis said the occasion aimed “to recognise the historical path, the entrepreneurship and the contribution” of Cypriots in Britain, highlighting a presence shaped by “hard work, resilience, entrepreneurship and a sense of cooperation”.

He said these values are reflected in the community’s achievements across multiple sectors, adding that they are evident in “the businesses that have developed” and the opportunities created not only for Cypriots but for wider society.

He also pointed to the diaspora’s role in supporting institutions and contributing to economic activity in the United Kingdom.

The international reach of the Cypriot community was also underlined, with Drousiotis describing its influence as extending “from London to Limassol, Europe, the United States and even beyond”.

Referring to the council’s role, he described it as “a bridge between the two countries” and “a platform for cooperation and innovation”, adding that its approach is guided by the principle that “when we work together, we achieve more”.

The event was attended by the High Commissioner of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Kyriakos Kouros, alongside British MPs, business representatives and figures from academic and professional fields.

Interventions during the event highlighted the contribution of Cypriots to the United Kingdom’s economic development and innovation landscape, while also emphasising the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties.

Particular reference was made to the role of younger generations in sustaining and expanding the community’s presence.

In concluding remarks, Drousiotis addressed younger members of the diaspora, urging continued engagement and responsibility.

“Let us ensure that those who follow us will inherit not only opportunities, but also responsibility,” he said.

The UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council is a non-profit organisation established by Cypriots living in the United Kingdom, with the aim of promoting business cooperation and developing professional networks across both countries.