A candidate for Elam in Paphos was removed from the party’s ballot on Wednesday following what the party described as ongoing disciplinary offences, with the decision taken unanimously by its politburo.

Kyriakos Savvas confirmed his removal through a public statement, indicating that his campaign team had not been informed in advance of the decision.

Elam stated that the move followed “repeated and multiple warnings and attempts at understanding” which did not lead to “any positive response”.

In its official position, the party said the candidate had “chosen to follow his own personal agenda”, stressing that it is “of utmost importance that our executives and candidates serve the collective interest first and foremost”.

Information surrounding the decision points to a series of actions considered to be in breach of party discipline.

These include Savvas’ involvement in public support efforts linked to suspended former bishop Tychikos, including participation in organised groups advocating for his return, despite reported warnings from party leadership not to deviate from its line.

Further friction is understood to have arisen from public commentary made by the candidate on social issues.

In a recent social media post, Savvas referred to a same-sex civil partnership reportedly held at Minthis monastery, writing that “what you see below is not in some foreign country but in our Orthodox Cyprus”, while questioning the position of the Synod and stating that the next parliament “must deal seriously with the propaganda of the LGBT!”.

The post, along with references to ecclesiastical matters, is reported to have caused internal concern within the party, particularly in light of its criticism of church authorities.

Savvas did not publicly address the specific reasons for his removal, declining to comment further on the matter beyond confirming the development.