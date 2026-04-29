The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday reported that the annual growth rate of the Eurozone broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed to 3.2 per cent in March, up from 3.0 per cent in the previous month.

This acceleration reflects a strengthening in corporate credit and significant shifts in the composition of liquid assets across the single currency area.

The three-month average for M3 growth up to March now sits at 3.2 per cent, providing a stable outlook for medium-term monetary expansion.

In contrast to the broader measure, the narrower M1 monetary aggregate (which tracks currency in circulation and overnight deposits) saw its growth rate pull back to 4.6 per cent from 4.8 per cent in February.

The appetite for marketable instruments saw a dramatic reversal, with growth jumping to 4.5 per cent in March from a negative 1.3 per cent reading just one month prior.

This shift in how capital is held was further evidenced by short-term deposits, which dipped into negative territory with a contraction of 0.1 per cent.

On the lending side, the data suggests that Eurozone businesses are becoming more active in seeking financing.

Adjusted loans to non-financial corporations rose to 3.2 per cent in March, an increase from the revised 3.0 per cent seen in February.

Meanwhile, credit demand from families remained remarkably consistent, with the growth rate for adjusted loans to households holding firm at 3.0 per cent for the second consecutive month.

The total claims on residents within the euro area grew by 2.4 per cent, supported by a modest uptick in lending to general governments.

Corporate balance sheets also appear to be expanding, as the growth of deposits from non-financial corporations surged to 4.6 per cent.

However, investment funds outside of the money market sector significantly reduced their deposit growth, which fell to 3.3 per cent from a high of 6.2 per cent in February.

From a balance sheet perspective, claims on the private sector were the primary driver of money supply, contributing 3.0 percentage points to the total M3 growth.

Net external assets also provided a substantial boost, adding 2.6 percentage points to the annual rate as international trade and capital flows remained supportive.

Finally, the ECB reported that longer-term liabilities and other residual items continued to act as a drag on monetary growth, collectively subtracting 2.5 percentage points from the final tally.