The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced a series of decisions affecting investment firms and funds, including the withdrawal of licences and the commencement of liquidation procedures for several registered alternative investment funds.

The most recent decision concerned TTCM Traders Trust Capital Markets Ltd, whose Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorisation number 107/09 was withdrawn following a decision taken by CySEC on May 14, 2026.

According to the regulator, the company had expressly requested the renunciation of its licence.

CySEC said that the decision was taken under section 8(1)(a) of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 and section 4(7) of Directive DI87-05.

Earlier, on June 5, 2026, CySEC announced that it had decided to withdraw the authorisation of Conotoxia Ltd, following a board decision taken on December 22, 2025.

The company, which held CIF licence number 336/17, lost its authorisation pursuant to article 9(4) of Directive DI87-05 and articles 8(1)(c) and 71(6)(c) of the relevant law.

CySEC explained that the decision stemmed from the company’s failure to continue satisfying the conditions under which its authorisation had originally been granted.

Specifically, the regulator cited non-compliance with article 22(1) of the law and shortcomings related to the suitability of a member of the board of directors, the requirement to have at least two persons effectively directing business activities, the suitability of a shareholder, and the firm’s organisational arrangements.

As a result, CySEC concluded that the company no longer fulfilled the requirements necessary to maintain its authorisation.

The regulator also recalled that Conotoxia’s licence had been suspended since July 23, 2025, following an earlier decision published on that date.

Following the withdrawal, CySEC instructed the company to immediately remove references on its websites and elsewhere concerning the provision of investment services and its regulation by CySEC.

The company was also instructed to investigate and resolve all customer complaints submitted to it.

In addition, it must refrain from providing any investment or ancillary services.

CySEC also announced developments involving the Registered Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) sector.

On June 4, 2026, the regulator said that AIFCAP Managers Ltd, the external manager of ANABAZA RAIF V.C.I.C Ltd, had notified the commission of the initiation of procedures for the dissolution and liquidation of the fund.

CySEC explained that the notification was submitted under article 138(7)(a) of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

Until the liquidation process is completed, the fund will remain listed in the register and on CySEC’s website with the indication “under liquidation”.

The commission stated that the fund would be deleted from the register only after the completion of the liquidation and the submission of all required documents, in accordance with article 138(9) of the law.

CySEC also disclosed that Argus Management Ltd, the external manager of CASCADE INVESTMENT FUND RAIF V.C.I.C. Ltd, had informed the regulator about the initiation of liquidation procedures for the investment compartments CASCADE 5 and CASCADE 6.

The notification was likewise made under article 138(7)(a) of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

CySEC said that both compartments would continue to appear in the register and on its website with the status “under liquidation” until all procedures are completed.

The regulator added that the two compartments would be removed from the register once the dissolution and liquidation processes have been finalised and the required documentation has been submitted.

The latest announcements form part of CySEC’s ongoing supervisory activities, covering both the investment services sector and the regulation of alternative investment funds in Cyprus.