The World Cup is football’s greatest feast. But like any feast, nobody can consume everything.

There will be 72 matches in the group stage alone. Some will be fascinating. Some will be dramatic. Some will introduce the next global superstar. Others may quietly decide the fate of the tournament.

Most of us won’t watch all 72. We won’t be able to. Especially in Cyprus, where many kick-offs arrive at the sort of hours normally reserved for bad decisions and regrettable alarm clocks.

So if you’re wondering where to begin, here’s a countdown of the 10 group-stage matches most worth staying up for…

(all times are given for Cyprus)

10. Belgium v Iran

21 June, 22:00 💥 Giant Killer Alert

Every World Cup produces at least one upset.

Belgium may begin as favourites, but tournaments have a habit of ignoring predictions. Iran have repeatedly shown resilience, organisation and the ability to frustrate more fancied opponents. If you’re looking for a potential shock result, this could be the place to find it.

9. Norway v France

26 June, 22:00 🌟 Star Players

This feels like the kind of fixture that could surprise people.

France remain one of football’s global heavyweights, but Norway have developed into a side capable of troubling almost anyone. If both teams arrive needing points, this could become one of the most compelling contests of the group stage.

8. United States v Türkiye

26 June, 05:00 🏟 Host Nation

Every World Cup needs a host-nation story.

The United States will carry enormous expectations playing on home soil, while Türkiye possess the talent and tactical discipline to spoil the party. The atmosphere alone should make this one worth watching.

7. England v Ghana

23 June, 23:00 💥 Giant Killer Alert

On paper, England should win.

World Cups, however, are rarely decided on paper.

Ghana have built a reputation for fearless performances against bigger football nations and possess the pace and athleticism to trouble anyone. This feels like exactly the sort of fixture that could become one of the stories of the tournament.

6. Uruguay v Spain

27 June, 03:00 ⚔️ Potential Group Decider

Few nations understand tournament football better than Uruguay and Spain.

Both have rich World Cup histories and both know how to handle pressure. If qualification is on the line, expect a tense, tactical battle where a single moment could make all the difference.

5. Netherlands v Japan

14 June, 23:00 ✨ Flair Teams

For football purists, this could be one of the most enjoyable matches of the tournament.

Both nations are known for organisation, technical quality and intelligent football. It may not generate the headlines of some of the bigger rivalries, but it could easily produce some of the best football of the group stage.

4. Colombia v Portugal

28 June, 02:30 ⚔️ Potential Group Decider

By the time this match arrives, qualification may already be hanging in the balance.

Portugal bring experience and star quality. Colombia bring energy, confidence and a habit of causing problems for established football powers. This has all the ingredients of a match that could decide who tops the group and who faces a more difficult path through the knockout rounds.

3. England v Croatia

17 June, 23:00 🔥 Heated Rivalry

Some matches simply come with history attached.

England and Croatia have crossed paths repeatedly on football’s biggest stages, producing heartbreak, controversy and unforgettable moments. Neither side is likely to need extra motivation, and the atmosphere surrounding this fixture should make it one of the most emotionally charged games of the group stage.

2. Argentina v Algeria

17 June, 04:00 🏆 Defending Champions

World Cups are often remembered for the players and teams who seize the moment.

As defending champions, Argentina arrive with expectations few nations can match. Every World Cup holder becomes a target, and every opponent wants to be the team that brings them down. Algeria, meanwhile, have repeatedly shown they are capable of competing with football’s elite. The contrast in styles, expectations and pressure makes this one particularly intriguing.

1. Brazil v Morocco

14 June, 01:00 ✨ Flair Teams

If football can be art, this could be the closest thing the group stage offers.

Brazil’s creativity, confidence and attacking tradition meet a Moroccan side that has become one of the most exciting teams in world football. Expect technical brilliance, attacking intent and moments that could dominate highlight reels for weeks.

If you’re only setting one alarm clock during the group stage, this might be the match to set it for.

Somewhere among these 72 matches is a game nobody is talking about today and everybody will be talking about tomorrow.

One of these fixtures may produce a classic. Another may introduce a future superstar. A match that barely registers before kick-off could suddenly become the game everyone remembers.

The trick is trying to work out which one it will be!