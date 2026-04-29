Persistent provocations in the buffer zone have the potential to escalate and may result in casualties, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Wednesday.

“In Pyla they [Unficyp troops] acted promptly, however the United Nations should be concerned and take additional measures, since this situation cannot continue,” he told CyBC radio.

Palmas warned about attempts to gain territory into the buffer zone from the north and urged the United Nations peacekeeping forces (Unficyp) to implement stricter measures in response to recent incidents in Avlona and Pyla.

He accused the Turkish military of being behind the recent violations and called for Turkey to be held accountable by the UN for its alleged offences.

Palmas’ comments come after an individual, believed to be a Turkish settler, entered the buffer zone in Avlona, located between Nicosia and Morphou, on Monday, carrying out unauthorised agricultural activity despite intervention by peacekeepers.

Avlona community leader Menelaos Savva confirmed the incident, saying it involved the same individual who had been removed from the area on April 26 after entering without relevant permits.

“The same person appeared again and carried out work in the area,” Savva said.

The incident came approximately two weeks after Turkish tanks were allegedly spotted in the buffer zone village of Pyla.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail at the time, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique said the tanks were at all times located “north of the northern ceasefire line”, and therefore not in the buffer zone.