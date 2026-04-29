RedwolfOgilvy is celebrating a significant distinction for the new generation of professionals within its team. Theodora Pavlidou, Digital Account Executive, and Polykarpos Thoma, PR Account Manager, won Gold in the PR category of the Young Lions Cyprus 2026 competition and will represent Cyprus at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

Their idea, entitled eMotion United, repositions Cypriot athletes by highlighting them as social ambassadors, capable of sparking meaningful discussions around contemporary issues affecting society, such as inclusion and equal access.

The concept was the result of a deep understanding of how PR operates today and, consequently, how a human story can acquire social and cultural significance. People, and particularly young people, do not connect with athletes solely because they win, but also because of their personal stories and how these can highlight something greater. Although athletes in Cyprus are often presented through their achievements, the team chose to shed light on what usually remains unseen, namely the personal stories and challenges behind success.

Through collaborations between athletes and Cypriot artists, the eMotion United campaign transforms personal experience into public cultural expression. Each collaboration begins with a true story and evolves into a work of art, culminating in public engagement and prompting dialogue.

In a joint statement, Theodora and Polykarpos noted: “The Young Lions Cyprus competition proved to be a particularly insightful experience, as it gave us the opportunity to approach a brief with a meaningful social impact through strategic thinking, creativity and close collaboration within a limited timeframe. This journey would not have been the same without RedwolfOgilvy, which provided us with the support, guidance and space to develop meaningfully, to believe more in our capabilities and to reach the level required for such a distinction.”

Theodora and Polykarpos will travel to Cannes to represent Cyprus at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, one of the most important global institutions celebrating creativity.