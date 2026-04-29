A presentation called ‘Geotourism in Cyprus: Travel Differently, Experience More’ will be held on 17 May at 11am at the Episkopi Paphos Environmental Centre.

Environmental geologist Konstantia Achilleos will discuss how geology influences the island’s landscapes, including mountains, waterfalls, and ancient sites.

The talk will also examine the connections between natural heritage, local communities, and cultural traditions.

Organisers said the event will show how geotourism can offer more meaningful and sustainable travel experiences.

The presentation will be delivered in Greek and English. Entry costs €6 per person and reservations are recommended.

For bookings, visit epeicentre.com/contact or call 26 642234 in the mornings.