Transport infrastructure is no longer neutral, but a “cornerstone of Europe’s security, resilience and sovereignty”, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Wednesday.

“The choices we make today will determine whether Europe can act decisively, independently and effectively in times of crisis,” he pointed out.

Addressing the informal meeting of EU transport ministers in Nicosia, Vafeades said “we meet at a defining moment for Europe.”

“The geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, and with it, the role of transport. What was once primarily an economic policy domain has now become a matter of strategic importance,” he added.

The minister said discussions at the informal meeting would focus on “two critical pillars: rail and ports, both essential to Europe’s capacity to remain connected, competitive and secure”.

Referring to last week’s videoconference on the impact of recent geopolitical developments on the transport sector, Vafeades said “we identified a clear and shared understanding among ministers that, while there are no immediate fuel shortages, the current situation is placing significant pressure on transport systems across the Union, in particular aviation, maritime and road transport.

“We also saw strong convergence on the need for enhanced coordination at EU level, to avoid fragmentation of the Single Market, safeguard connectivity and ensure a balanced response combining short-term measures with our longer-term objectives, notably decarbonisation and reduced dependency on fossil fuels.”

Vafeades also welcomed the Commission’s AccelerateEU initiative, which includes monitoring mechanisms, targeted flexibility and support for the transition towards more sustainable energy and transport systems.

“In that sense, today’s [Wednesday] discussion allows us to move from immediate response to longer-term resilience,” Vafeades said.