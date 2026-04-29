Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will serve a 13-match suspension for punching an opposition player after a sending off during Sunday’s 1-0 derby defeat by Huesca which led to a mass brawl, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Andrada received a second booking in the 99th minute, but instead of leaving the pitch he ran and punched Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face, sparking a brawl, and had to be restrained before being escorted by State Security Forces to the dressing room.

The RFEF’s Disciplinary Committee ruled the offence warranted the maximum 12-match sanction, along with the automatic one-game suspension for the 35-year-old’s sending off.

Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez, who was then sent off for punching Andrada during the melee, was given a four-match suspension.

Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende, who received a red card for kicking an opponent in the leg following a VAR review of the brawl, has been handed a two-game suspension.