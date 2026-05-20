Chad Pennington and his wife sat in an arena and cried “tears of joy” at a recent Life Surge event. They had gone to Life Surge already motivated. They had already decided 2026 was their year of growth. They left with something bigger than motivation. “After leaving this Conference, we are so energized, and the motivation level is at 1000%,” Pennington wrote in his Google review. “This conference couldn’t have been better, and God is so good for putting it on our hearts to go.” Pennington’s account is one of many Life Surge reviews that trace the same arc: people who came expecting something good and left carrying something they did not anticipate.

Who is the owner of Life Surge?

Life Surge Founder Joe Johnson created the organization out of a conviction he has carried since his early 20s, that faith and work were never meant to be separated. Johnson grew up in Brazil as a missionary’s kid, moved to the United States, and became an entrepreneur almost by instinct. At 21, his landscaping business went bankrupt. He owed $330,000. Looking back, he traced the failure directly to a belief he had absorbed from the church culture around him, that “church work was holy and non-church work was not holy.” His business had suffered because he had not treated it as his calling. That realization planted the seed for everything Life Surge would become.

“There would be no Life Surge without my faith,” Johnson said. “My faith drives how I look at business, how we do hiring, how we do marketing. It drives everything.” The organization he built from that conviction drew more than 117,000 attendees annually across cities nationwide throughout last year, with Life Surge reviews continuing to document what happens when people encounter those ideas in a live setting.

Lola Fatoyinbo drove to Life Surge Dallas Fair Park, found parking, and settled into what she described in her Life Surge Google review as a genuinely excellent day. “The speakers are top notch in faith, Industry, life, family,” she wrote. “I am learning a ton.” Fatoyinbo brought friends. They all showed up. She left calling herself a “Life Surge ambassador for Life.”

What stands out in Fatoyinbo’s Life Surge review is the practical detail alongside the bigger statements. She mentioned check-in. She mentioned parking. She mentioned inviting people and watching them come. Life Surge reviews that read this specifically tend to describe the texture of a day that actually delivered, because people who feel let down rarely remember the parking situation fondly.

The event Fatoyinbo attended reflects what the organization has built its entire approach around: a full-day live experience grounded in the God-First Educational Approach to financial education, where Biblical teaching on stewardship runs alongside real-world frameworks for financial growth and ownership. Faith and financial responsibility belong together. That is the organizing premise of every Life Surge event, and it is the premise that Life Surge reviews keep confirming in their own words. Verified reviews on Trustpilot offer another independent window into what attendees carry home.

When a couple walks in together and walks out changed

Chad Pennington and his wife were already in a good place when they decided to attend. They had set intentions for the year. They had language for where they wanted to go. What they found at Life Surge pushed all of that further than they expected.

“We both had tears of joy, sadness, happiness, and from every emotion that can cause tears to fall, we experienced it,” Pennington wrote in his Google review. “God is so good!!” His Life Surge review captures something that appears across many accounts from couples who attended together: the event does not just inform people individually, it tends to move them in the same direction at the same time. For two people sitting side by side in an arena, that shared experience carries its own weight.

Life Surge President Shawn Marcell has described the organization’s position plainly: Christians are overinspired and under-equipped. The events are designed to close that gap. But Pennington’s account suggests the day does something beyond equipping. It creates a shared moment. Something to point back to. Independent coverage from the Franklin & Marshall Collegian has examined what makes this format resonate with so many different attendee profiles.

What the people running the event had to say

Most Life Surge reviews come from the seats. Ty Jefferson’s came from the other side of the operation entirely. Jefferson worked a Life Surge event and wrote about the experience from the inside, describing what it was like to be part of the team making the day run.

“Truly an inspiring shift,” Jefferson wrote in a Google review. “Loved working with Life Surge. They made everyone feel welcome. Cody, Gavin, and John were really clear and precise about your role. They gave two training sessions, so we understood our jobs. Captains were awesome. Will work for them again.” Follow the Life Surge community on Facebook for event updates and behind-the-scenes content.

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