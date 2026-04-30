Alpha Bank Cyprus on Thursday announced that it hosted an event titled “Reframing Strategy in the Age of AI”, bringing together senior executives from businesses and organisations across the Cypriot economy to explore the role of artificial intelligence in modern decision-making and strategy.

According to the announcement, the event aimed to showcase new perspectives on how artificial intelligence is reshaping business strategy, while creating space for meaningful dialogue with the wider business community.

The keynote speaker was professor of technology and business administration at INSEAD, Theodoros Evgeniou, an internationally recognised academic with nearly three decades of experience in machine learning and artificial intelligence for business.

During his presentation, he highlighted how artificial intelligence is influencing strategic thinking, decision-making, governance, risk management and the responsible use of technology by organisations.

The initiative forms part of Alpha Bank Cyprus’ broader strategy to support the business community as a trusted partner, contributing to discussions around major technological and economic shifts shaping the market.

“At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming how organisations analyse information, assess risks, serve customers and make strategic decisions, the bank emphasised the importance of responsible innovation, security, governance and human judgement,” Alpha Bank said.

Welcoming attendees, Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas underlined the bank’s commitment to standing alongside the business community as a reliable partner.

“We stand by the business community as a trusted partner, investing in our digital transformation and in a more modern, secure and customer-centric banking experience,” he said.

Referring to artificial intelligence, he stressed that its capabilities in speed, accuracy and efficiency must be accompanied by strong safeguards.

“For a banking organisation, these are matters of trust,” Michaelas said.

“In an era where cybersecurity risks are becoming more complex, protecting this trust is a non-negotiable priority for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bank’s chief wholesale banking officer Christoforos Stylianides highlighted the strategic strengthening of corporate banking operations over the past three years.

He explained that the goal has been to provide meaningful support to businesses through expertise, transparent processes, fair pricing and faster decision-making.

“More important than numbers is the trust you show us,” Stylianides said.

“This trust is the greatest reward and at the same time fills us with an even greater responsibility to continue operating with consistency and responsibility and to remain humble,” he added.

Stylianides also thanked professor Evgeniou for his contribution, noting the broader implications of artificial intelligence for organisations.

“Artificial intelligence concerns how organisations think, make decisions, analyse risk and prepare for the future,” he said.

He added that “such discussions help Alpha Bank Cyprus to remain close to the changes shaping the market and affecting businesses and the wider economy, with clear judgement, a practical approach and a spirit of cooperation”.

The bank concluded by saying that “through the “Reframing Strategy in the Age of AI” event, Alpha Bank Cyprus reaffirmed its commitment to actively supporting the business community and contributing to dialogue on the safe, useful and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in both the market and society”.