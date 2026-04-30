Don’t miss it! For the second consecutive year, Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus (RMHC Cyprus) is organising the largest family celebration of the year, the highly anticipated “Family Fun Day”, bringing together children and adults alike for a day filled with joy, games and love.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10am to 7pm, Nicosia’s Acropolis Park will transform into an entertainment venue for all ages. The event will offer everyone a unique opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable day full of fun, creativity and support for the families of children, assisted by Ronald McDonald House Cyprus.

Marking the International Day of Families, the event aims to bring together families, friends and loved ones in one major celebration to create cherished memories while promoting solidarity and support.

The “Family Fun Day” programme will include music and dance performances, as well as activities for children such as: face painting, glitter tattoos, ring games where everyone wins, bouncy castles, football shoot and goal challenges, basketball score games, balloon trap, wrecking ball, spider target and arts and crafts activities. There will also be stalls offering delicious food, refreshing drinks, crêpes and ice cream.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Municipality of Strovolos and Mayor Stavros Stavrinides, while all net proceeds will support the work of the Ronald McDonald House of Charities Cyprus.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus (RMHC Cyprus)

As a non-profit organisation, Ronald McDonald House Charities operates in more than 65 countries worldwide, delivering programmes that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children.

In Cyprus, the organisation was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Nicosia, aiming to improve the lives of families with seriously ill children by offering support whenever and wherever needed. In 2022, the first Ronald McDonald House opened in Nicosia and has since provided free accommodation to more than 900 families, offering over 10,000 overnight stays, with the longest stay reaching 159 nights.

RMHC Cyprus works tirelessly to keep families together during difficult times by providing them with a safe and welcoming environment. In collaboration with other Ronald McDonald House chapters around the world, it also offers free accommodation abroad, allowing families to remain close to their child throughout their hospitalisation.

RMHC Cyprus is here to provide hope, relief and support to the families who need it most.

The family stays together

Learn more about the “Family Fun Day” on RMHC Cyprus’ official Facebook page.