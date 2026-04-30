The woman known as ‘Sandy’ has completed a further round of questioning by investigators as part of an ongoing corruption probe, with authorities seeking to clarify key elements of her testimony.

According to local media reports, the 45-year-old’s statements were taken on Thursday in the presence of a psychologist and conducted by a specialist unit dealing with vulnerable persons.

The session was not concluded and is expected to continue in the coming days after being interrupted for personal reasons.

Investigators requested the additional testimony to address specific issues arising from the inquiry and to examine in greater depth claims presented as factual by third parties.

The latest session forms part of an extensive effort to verify earlier statements and establish the credibility of material linked to the case.

‘Sandy’ remains central to allegations of sexual abuse and corruption made public by investigative journalist Makarios Drousiotis, who has claimed the existence of an organised ‘Rosicrucian brotherhood’ involving current and former officials, members of the judiciary and political figures.

Those named in connection with the allegations have rejected any wrongdoing.

Investigators are examining thousands of digital files, including messages, audio recordings and video material attributed to ‘Sandy’, while also assessing claims of financial transactions allegedly linked to attempts to suppress information.

A key focus of the latest questioning has been the origin of messages that form part of the allegations.

Authorities are seeking to determine how the material came into ‘Sandy’s’ possession and whether it can be verified as authentic.

References to possible fabrication in some elements of the case have prompted further scrutiny, with investigators aiming to establish “precisely how the names mentioned in the case emerged” and how they were connected to the communications presented.

A delegation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has already met with police, with experts expected to assist in analysing testimonies and technical evidence.

Europol is conducting parallel forensic examinations, with results still pending.

The case has also prompted responses from individuals named in public allegations.

Former supreme court judge Michalakis Christodoulou confirmed that he knew ‘Sandy’, stating that he met her between 2020 and 2021, while firmly denying any involvement in wrongdoing.

Former Bar association president Christos Clerides said he had received material related to the case and had advised that a police complaint be filed, though this did not occur.

Further controversy has emerged from statements by public figures rejecting claims linked to the investigation.

Deputy Edek president, Morfakis Solomonides, has announced his intention to pursue a private criminal case against Drousiotis, accusing him of “lies, circulation of forged documents and dissemination of false news”.

He said he had already submitted statements to authorities and handed over his mobile phone for forensic examination, adding that “all his myths have been debunked”.

Solomonides also questioned why he had not been called to give a statement, describing such a scenario as “impermissible”, while asserting that no formal complaint had been filed against him.

He maintained that he had never met either ‘Sandy’ or Christodoulou.

Drousiotis, has defended his work, arguing that the investigation should proceed without external interference.

He criticised what he described as efforts to challenge the authenticity of evidence rather than its content and said he would continue to defend “my dignity and the truth, which will ultimately prevail”.

Police sources indicate that more than 3,000 files are being analysed, with particular attention given to verifying digital material and cross-checking testimonies.