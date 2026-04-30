The mass installation programme for electricity smart meters will continue throughout May 2026 across all districts, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) said on Thursday.

In Nicosia, installations will take place in Engomi and Ayios Dhometios, including areas on both sides of Griva Digeni Avenue.

Work will also cover zones between Iroon avenue, Griva Digeni avenue, Ayios Prokopios, Archangelos, Lefkotheou and Elias Papakyriakou streets, as well as areas between Griva Digeni and Kyriakos Matsis avenues and between Griva Digeni and Louki Akrita avenues.

In Dali, the programme will cover the entire municipality of Idalion and the community of Potamia.

In Limassol, installations will be carried out in areas between Misiaouli and Kavazoglou and Nikolaos Pattichis avenues, as well as both sides of Archbishop Makarios III avenue.

Additional work will cover areas between Nikolaos Pattichis and Makarios III avenues and surrounding streets up to the Polemidia roundabout.

In Larnaca, works will take place between Spyros Kyprianou and Archbishop Kyprianou avenues, from Makarios avenue up to Archimandrite Makarios Machairiotou avenue.

In Famagusta, the programme covers the entire municipality of Ayia Napa, while in Paphos it will be implemented across the whole municipality of Chloraka.

The EAC said the replacement of meters is necessary for safe installation and will require a temporary interruption of electricity supply lasting no more than 20 minutes.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its understanding as the upgrade programme continues across the island.