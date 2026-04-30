“Common struggle for a common homeland, against wars and exploitation” is the central message of labour union Peo for May Day, as trade unions across Cyprus issued calls for unity, improved working conditions and stronger social protection.

In its statement, Peo urged mobilisation of all workers, regardless of colour, religion or ethnic origin, stressing that the messages of International Workers’ Day remain “bright and relevant”.

It added that, for Cypriot workers, the struggle for global peace is inseparable from efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem and reunify the island.

“Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean confirm the urgent need for a solution, as the current situation does not ensure stability and security,” it said, adding that reunification could contribute to demilitarisation and peace in the region.

“We do not compromise with division,” Peo stressed, reaffirming its commitment to a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, one sovereignty, one citizenship and one international personality.

The union also outlined a series of labour demands, including wage increases, broader coverage of collective agreements, hourly application of the minimum wage, fair distribution of wealth and pension reform with the abolition of the 12 per cent penalty.

It further called for measures to tackle the cost of living, including scrapping double taxation on fuel and energy, increasing social benefits, expanding care infrastructure and promoting social housing and rent subsidies.

At the same time, trade union Sek issued its own May Day message, focusing on strengthening decent work, incomes and social cohesion amid growing socio-economic and geopolitical challenges.

Sek noted that despite the positive course of the Cypriot economy, workers continue to be burdened by the rising cost of living, particularly in housing and energy.

“The real threat to the economy is not wages, but the erosion of purchasing power, profiteering and delays in a fair transition to the green and digital era,” it said.

The confederation also highlighted Cyprus’ role as the rotating president of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2026, pledging active participation in shaping policies that safeguard workers’ rights and the social dimension of growth.

At the same time, it expressed clear opposition to policies reminiscent of the Bolkestein directive, warning of risks of labour market deregulation.

Sek set out key priorities, including expanding collective agreements to cover 80 per cent of workers, strengthening the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) with a view to universal application in the private sector, and reforming pensions to ensure sustainable incomes above the poverty threshold.

It also called for revising the minimum wage to 60 per cent of the median wage, regulating foreign labour to prevent exploitation and unfair competition, and ensuring zero tolerance for violence and harassment in the workplace.

The union stressed that technological progress – including artificial intelligence and teleworking – must benefit workers rather than undermine their rights.

Peo’s May Day programme on Friday includes a gathering at Eleftheria Square at 5pm, with addresses by Secretary General of Peo union Sotiroula Charalambous and Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou.