A total of 32 young professionals from the advertising industry took part in Young Lions Cyprus 2026, the competition that offers participants a chance to distinguish themselves and showcase their work and talent internationally, while also giving them a unique experience — competing at the Cannes Young Lions Competitions in Cannes this June. Co-organisers of Young Lions Cyprus are The Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (SDEK) and the Press and Information Office (PIO).

Competition winners were selected by a judging panel comprised of 35 distinguished professionals drawn from the fields of advertising communications, the PIO, the media, universities and event sponsors.

2026 partners, supporters & sponsors:

Gold Partner: Cyta

Cyta Silver Partner: Allwyn

Supporters – Agencies:

Capsbold Creative Marketing Agency, Cube, DeLeMa McCann, Gnomi Integrated Communications, Hub & Spoke, Innovation Leo Burnett, Partners Connected Communications, RedWolf Ogilvy, Telia & Pavla BBDO, United Brains

Supporters – Advertisers:

Foody, Skroutz, Mall of Cyprus

Media Sponsors:

Television stations and all media outlets of the groups: Alpha, ANT1, Omega, Sigma

Media groups: Philenews, SPP Media, DIAS, IMH, Politis, Digital Tree, MC Media, Boussias, Cyprus News, Cyprus Mail

Radio stations: Mix, Astra, Diesi

Outdoor advertising: 160m2, Adboard, Niche, Superad, Temco

2026 awardees

Theodora Pavlidou and Polykarpos Thoma won in the competition’s PR category with “Emotion United”, while Design category winners were Prokopis Chatziprokopis and Elena Papadopoulou with “Address the Issue”.

Three Bronze awards were also presented, in the following categories:

• In the Digital category to Kalia Argyrou and Loukia Kourri for “Half Menu”.

• In the Design category to Panayiotis Zodiatis and Kyriaki Makri for “Would You Save Her?”.

• In the PR category to Anna Raunich and Andreas Grigora for “Beyond the Lines”.

Bronze awards recipients also received vouchers from event supporters Foody and Mall of Cyprus.

President of Young Lions Cyprus 2026 Anastasia Grouta congratulated the winners and all participants, and also thanked the Organising Committee, SDEK, sponsors and all who had contributed to the event’s success.

“Advertising is a field I have served for more than 30 years and one that continues to inspire me because it is constantly evolving and has the power to bring about change,” she said. “We saw that same courage required by creativity in this year’s participants, who dared to present their ideas and challenge themselves. Congratulations to the winners and I sincerely wish them every success in Cannes.”

She added: “Regardless of the outcome, participation itself is an important victory and a step forward in their development. We are particularly optimistic about the future of advertising creativity in Cyprus and confident that our representatives will make us proud on the international stage.”

SDEK remains firmly committed to supporting the next generation of advertising professionals by backing initiatives that strengthen creativity, development and the international outlook of emerging talent. Through institutions such as Young Lions Cyprus, it continues to invest meaningfully in the future of the industry, with the aim of continuously promoting and strengthening advertising in Cyprus.