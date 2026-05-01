A hand grenade exploded outside the home of an elderly couple in Paphos on Thursday evening, the police confirmed on Friday.

The police said the explosion occurred at around 10.30pm at the house, in which a couple in their mid-70s reside, and that they “rushed to the scene” shortly afterwards.

Initial investigations found that the explosion had occurred in the house’s garden, and that it had caused “material damage, mainly to the windows”.

Later, it was determined that the explosion had been caused by a military-grade hand grenade.

Various items have since been recovered from the scene as evidence, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.