Two people were hospitalised after jumping out of a second-floor window and three were arrested during a search of a flat in Larnaca on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The police said that when officers arrived at the flat, they initially identified four people, before informing them of their reason to search the property.

At this point, the police said, “two of them jumped out of the window … and ended up on the ground, where they were injured”.

The pair were identified as a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. Both were taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital, with the man said to have sustained “external injuries” while the woman broke one of her arms.

They were nonetheless arrested after the police discovered that both were residing in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents.

Meanwhile, the two people who remained inside the flat were both identified as 34-year-old men, while the search itself found a total of 25 bags containing “dry plant matter” – believed to be cannabis – totalling a combined wait of 600 grams, as well as another bag containing 346 grams of the same “dry plant matter”.

Additionally, the police said they uncovered “a large number of various pills” and “100 bottles containing an unknown substance”, as well as seven mobile phones and €815 in cash.

One of the two remaining 34-year-olds was also arrested, while the other was set free.

All three arrestees are expected to face court proceedings at the Larnaca general hospital for the issue of a remand, as two of them remain under observation, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.