South Korea and Google have agreed to build an artificial-intelligence campus in Seoul to develop cooperation between the tech firm and ​local engineers and startups, Kim Yong-beom, a presidential policy adviser, said ‌this week.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis in Seoul, with the Science Ministry and the company ​signing a memorandum of understanding on the campus, Kim said.

The following ​are some details on the meetings and planned campus.