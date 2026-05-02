World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 on Friday to set up a Madrid Open final against Alexander Zverev, who eased past Alexander Blockx 6-2 7-5 in the second semi-final.

The 24-year-old Sinner kept alive his bid for a record fifth successive ATP Masters 1000 title and claimed his 27th Masters 1000 victory, having lifted trophies in Paris last year and at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo in 2026.

Sinner also became only the fourth player to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments – after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal – and the youngest to achieve the feat.

“Very happy about the general performance today,” Sinner said during his on-court interview. “I am trying to play the best possible tennis I can play, in this moment. Today was a very good day in the office.”

Chasing his second clay-court title of the season, the Italian controlled the baseline exchanges and mixed in deft drop shots to hand Fils his first defeat on the surface this year.

The Frenchman offered more resistance in the second set, varying his play to stay in touch, but Sinner secured the decisive break before closing out the match in 85 minutes.

“I tried to play very aggressive. I felt very comfortable on return. In (the) second set, he started to serve better, so it became a bit difficult,” Sinner said.

“But I knew it before the match, he’s one of the best players in the world at the moment. I am very happy I’ve played against him. It means a lot to me.”

Zverev, the Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021, easily wrapped up the opening set before withstanding a second-set fightback from Blockx to seal the win in one hour and 36 minutes.

Blockx held firm early in the second set, but Zverev broke through at 6-5, converting his eighth break point of the set, helped by a fortunate net-cord bounce.

The German then sealed victory with a commanding overhead, ending a run of semi-final defeats to reach his first final of the season.

“I’m very happy to be in a final. There were a lot of tough battles, especially at the start of the tournament,” said Zverev, who became the third man, after Federer and Nadal, to reach the Madrid final on four occasions.

“I am looking forward to playing Jannik again and looking forward to a tough match. The better player will win on Sunday.

“Tennis is very easy for him right now, the way he is playing. Maybe on Sunday I will make it a bit more difficult for him.

“The last eight times I didn’t win much. He is the best player in the world for sure, and I will try to give him a tough battle.”

The final will be played on Sunday.